The Washington Chamber of Commerce, along with our Good Neighbor Day Sponsors are excited to announce Family Movie Night on Friday, July 9, beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s Family Movie Night is part of the Good Neighbor Days – Summer Long Festival that is providing many Good Neighbor Days events during different community events being offered throughout the summer.
Family-friendly, free activities will be part of the event on Friday, July 9, and it will also include Barnyard Discovery Petting Zoo from 6-8 p.m. Bounce Houses and Putt-Putt Golf from 6-8:30 p.m. arm/leg painting/Balloon artist from 6-8 p.m. Children’s Events, provided by Connect Kids from 6-8:30 p.m. as well as the movie, The Croods – A New Age. The movie will begin at dusk. Concessions will also be available to purchase throughout the evening.
Bring the family, lawn chairs, blankets and come enjoy the evening at the Washington Park – Grange Pavilion located at 816 Lincoln St.
