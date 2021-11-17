The Tazewell County Church of Christ, with evangelist Tim Sundlie, began meeting for Sunday worship at the Sleep Inn and Suites hotel breakfast room, located at 1101 N. Cummings Lane in Washington, on November 7, 2021. Service for worship is held at 11:30 a.m. and Bible classes for all ages at 12:30 p.m. For more information, including Bible study locations, please call Tim or Beverly at 608-796-9028. All are welcome.
Tazewell County Church of Christ announces Sunday worship times, location
