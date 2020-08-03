Mayor Gary Manier would like to remind residents and business owners to continue to follow the Phase 4 Guidelines under the Restore Illinois Plan.
“In order to continue to stay within the metrics of Phase 4 and not move backwards, please continue to wear masks in public, social distance and avoid large gatherings,” said Mayor Manier.
Please visit the Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guideline website for additional guidance for individuals and businesses at https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/.
Should the region have a resurgence of COVID-19, the Governor and Illinois Department of Public Health have put forward a deliberate plan that will utilize several layers of mitigations. Please see the actions identified at the State of Illinois website at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/restore-illinois-mitigation-plan.
The City of Washington remains open to the public for utility payments, permits and other city business. The City would still like to encourage residents to continue doing business from your home whenever possible. Payments may be made utilizing the Pay Portal located on the City of Washington’s website page at https://www.ci.washington.il.us/egov/apps/payment/center.egov. Payments may also still be made by using the drop box located on Elm Street behind City Hall at the entrance of the parking lot.
