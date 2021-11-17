Join in the fun and laughter on Friday, December 3 at the Live at Five Points Event Center for a comedy knockout. Marc “Skippy” Price and Vik Pandya will be battling it out on the stage in the Millennials vs. Generation X Battle of the Ages Comedy Show.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event, and the show is scheduled for 7 p.m. The show will be held in the Caterpillar Performing Arts Theater, located on the south end of the facility. A bar will be available once the doors open until the conclusion of the event.
This show is designed to appeal to a wide audience, including parents and their adult kids. It pits the generations against each other in a comedy showdown. A true battle of the ages. Whether you're a millennial, Gen X or even a Boomer, this show will mock you ruthlessly.
This show features Marc Price (Skippy from Family Ties, star of Trick or Treat with Gene Simmons and Ozzie Osborne) and millennial comedian Vik Pandya (#1 iTunes album, Amazon Prime, multiple comedy festivals).
Tickets are available online through Eventbrite. Ticket prices range from $10-$30 depending on seat location.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. The multipurpose facility houses event/banquet/meeting rooms, a 1,020-seat performing arts center, a fitness center/gym, an aquatics center and an outdoor patio event space.
A full listing of events is available on the Live at Five Points Facebook page or by visiting FivePointsWashington.org/events. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
