Taylor Masonic Lodge #98, located at 119 N. Wilmor Road in Washington (between Walgreens and Acrylic Dreams), will be holding an All You Can Eat Breakfast on December 21 from 7-10 a.m.
Cost for the breakfast is $7 per person, with kids ages 6-12 $3.50. Kids under age 6 are free. The breakfast will include: biscuits, gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, fruit cocktail, grits, pancakes (regular or blueberry), French toast, milk, orange juice, coffee and water.
Donations raised at the breakfast will go to the following activities: Washington Community High School scholarships, Eureka High School scholarship (started by Wm. C. Hobbs Lodge), Illinois Child Identification program supplies, Illinois Masonic Academic Bowl team sponsorship, Eagle Scout recognition items, Masonic Widow fruit baskets (for lodge widows), Masonic Youth Groups (DeMolay, Rainbow Girls, Job’s Daughters), Non-Masonic Youth Group team sponsorship, Shriner Children’s Hospital, Illinois Masonic Children Assistance Program and community events (fall cookout and Easter egg hunt).
