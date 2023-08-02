Your Backyard Water Feature Oasis seminar and workshop, sponsored by Prairieland Koi & Pond Society will be held at Kull Scape Outdoor Living, located at 4200 E. Washington Street in East Peoria, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.
The event will show a water feature constructed at the workshop, start to finish and fully functional. Topics discussed will include what a water feature is and explore the many options, how to integrate a feature into an existing landscape, the best design concepts and construction techniques, what the best plants are for your paradise, how involved you want to be in design and construction, what it takes to maintain water features, what is involved in good fish care, how to navigate through the wide array of products, and what the Prairieland Koi & Pond Society has to offer.
The workshop is intended to benefit both current and future backyard water feature enthusiasts. Space is limited to 100 participants. To RSVP, email christianrath@gmail.com or lmoreland68@yahoo.com, or call/text Christian Rath at 309-212-9050.
