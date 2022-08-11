The Washington Chamber of Commerce, along with the Good Neighbor Day sponsors, are excited to announce the next summer-long Event. Washington Good Neighbor Days is partnering with Five Points Washington to offer some Good Neighbor events during their Five Points Friday event on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. at 360 N. Wilmor Rd.
The Chamber is offering the Jr. Firefighter Challenge event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fire Station, which is located next door to Five Points. Bring your kiddos to participate in the Junior Firefighter Challenge, then come to Five Points for food, cash bar, live music, face painting, balloon artist and the presentation of the Good Neighbor Day Award winner. Central Illinois Cruisers will also be present to show-off their cars, and some business merchants will be on hand to show what they have to offer the community.
Food is being offered by El Zarape, Grill ‘Em All, and Sweet Girl Treats from 5-9 p.m. Come for the food and events and stay for the live music performed by Vinyl Tap. Presentation of the Good Neighbor Award winner will be announced around 7 p.m. by Mayor Gary Manier. Bring your lawn chairs and stop by Five Points and enjoy an evening of free events with the exception of food and cash bar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.