Get Lit Book Club
Washington District Library will host a book club Wednesday, January 22, at 7 p.m. in the Library at McMahon’s. Grab a bite and/or a drink and discuss the latest book pick. Be sure to come to the January meeting to help decide what books they will be reading in the future! This month, they will be discussing My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite.
Cut the Cord: Breaking Away from Cable TV
Washington District Library will host “Cut the Cord: Breaking Away from Cable TV” Thursday, January 23, at 10 a.m. in the Main Library. Want to break up with your cable provider but still be able to catch your favorite TV shows? Learn all about the various streaming devices and services available to you.
Teen Chinese New Year Party
Washington District Library will host a Teen Chinese New Year Party on Friday, January 24, at 5 p.m. in the Main Library. Wear red for good luck and ring in the new Year of the Rat at the library! Watch a movie, make a craft and enjoy Chinese food!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.