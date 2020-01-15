Upcoming Washington Park District events:
Pass, Dribble Shoot – boys and girls ages 7-9
Starting Tuesday, January 14 this intro to basketball will give participants the correct way to pass, dribble and shoot a basketball. Coach Facker brings over 40 years of experience to the court. Each participant will receive a t-shirt; please include shirt size when registering.
Parents’ Night Out
Need an evening to yourself? Look no further! Washington Park District is now offering Parents’ Night Out for kids ages 4-14 on Friday, January 31 from 5:30-10 p.m. Cost is $25/$30. This program offers parents the opportunity to take a break or get things done while they treat your child to an evening of entertainment. This will include a night jam packed with fun activities such as inflatables, games, crafts, movies and more! Pizza and an ice cream bar are included as well. Parents may pick up prior to 10 p.m.
Father Daughter Dinner & Dance
Enjoy an evening out with your special princess at the Washington Park District 2020 Father Daughter Dinner and Dance taking place at Countryside Banquet Center on Saturday, February 1. Dinner, dancing, food and a lot of quality time await you. A DJ, photo booth and professional photos will be provided. This year’s theme is Frozen. Registration is $60 per couple ($16 for a second child) and can be done online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or by stopping by the Park District office at 105 S. Spruce Street, Washington. This event has grown each year so they suggest you register by January 25.
Mom and Son Night of Fun
Join the Washington Park District for the Tenth Annual Mom and Son Night of Fun Saturday, February 29. They will be hosting the event at the Washington Park District Recreation Facility. They are bringing the laser tag and party to Washington! Each person will be allowed to play several games of laser tag and much more! Pizza, soda and snacks are included. They ask that participants be 7 years old and up. Registration is $20 per person and you can choose between the 2:30-5:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m. time slots. Registration can be done online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or by stopping by the Park District office at 105 S. Spruce Street. This event will sell out, so please register early. For any questions contact the office at 309-444-9413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.