The Washington Park District and City of Washington has announced a revised plan for the Take Pride in Washington Clean-Up Day that has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12. The event will not include a morning gathering as before, and will instead work with pre-scheduled groups to identify an area that works best for them and have them go directly to that location.
Shirts, trash bags and gloves available for pickup at the Washington Park District during the week of September 7. Groups are asked to pre-register to determine a location and pick everything up in advance. Staff will be available at the Wenger Shelter from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. for any individuals or families looking to become involved who may be looking for an assigned location.
For any questions regarding this event or to register a group, please contact the Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
