Jim Maloof/Realtor® is proud to announce that Tammy Heard has been named Executive Vice President. Currently, Jim Maloof/Realtor is the largest independent Realtor® in Central Illinois.
Heard is the founder and former owner of Crowne Realty in Bloomington, which recently merged with Jim Maloof/Realtor. In addition to her new executive duties, she also serves as Designated Managing Broker of Crowne’s flagship location.
“We forge ahead in our vision of paving the I-74 corridor with outstanding client experience,” said Michael Maloof, president of Jim Maloof/Realtor. “We can easily serve the 10 contiguous counties and two MLS systems with one connecting entity.”
Heard graduated with an accounting degree from Bradley University and was employed by State Farm in Enterprise Performance Management. She was a Senior Planning & Business Architect at State Farm before starting her own brokerage in Bloomington.
Celebrating 50 years in business, Jim Maloof/Realtor is Central Illinois' largest independent Realtor with 14 branches in six counties and employs over 250 strong, staff and agents, with the combining of our two companies. Founded in 2000, Crowne currently serves six counties and is the number one independent brokerage in the Bloomington/Normal area. Both are members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, which represents the world’s most market-leading independent residential brokerages in over 70 countries.
