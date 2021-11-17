Washington District Library will host CrafTEEN, a new monthly program for teens, on Tuesday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library. For November participants will be making Pinecone Gnomes. Teens in grades six through 12 can register by stopping in or calling the library at 309-444-2241.
