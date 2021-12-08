Join the Prairie Wind Ensemble for a festive holiday band concert on Sunday, December 12 at 4 p.m. at the Caterpillar Performing Arts Center at Five Points in Washington. No admission required, but donations are accepted and appreciated.
The ensemble, directed by Jim Tallman with guest announcer Chris Yates (Chief Meteorologist for WMBD and WYZZ), is looking forward to filling your heart with classic holiday music and some fun arrangements. Follow Prairie Wind Ensemble on Facebook @PrairieWindEnsemble to learn more. Please wear a face covering at the event.
