Five Points Washington has announced a series of outdoor vendor fairs on Sunday’s leading up to Mother’s Day. The inaugural Spring it on Outdoor Market will take place in the south parking lot of Five Points Washington on April 18, April 25 and May 2 from 1-5 p.m. This event is free to the public and will feature live music, food trucks, fresh produce, and shopping from various craft vendors and businesses. Performing artists include “The Tangents” on April 18 and Chase Sieiting of “Through The I” on May 2. For more information on participating vendors, visit www.fivepointswashington.org/events.
Five Points Washington has also announced the return of Five Points Fridays, a series of free outdoor concerts featuring local musicians and specialty food vendors. Featured artists include “Nick Sizemore Acoustic” on May 14, “The Unemployed Architects” on May 28, “Black Velvet” on June 25, Alison Hanna on July 9, Neal Bowling on July 23, “Top 4D” on July 30, Aileeah Colgan on August 13 and “Spoony & The Bootleggers” on August 20. “Black Velvet” returns for an additional performance on September 17.
All performances are set to begin at 6 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. A cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m. on all performances. Scheduled food vendors include Hick’ry Catering, El Zarape Mexican Grill, and Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Additional entertainment includes a Style Show hosted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce on May 28, and a Five Points Cruise In hosted by the Central Illinois Cruisers on August 13. Washington Community High School Class of ’71 Reunion will also take place in conjunction with Five Points Fridays on Friday, September 17.
Funding for these free events are provided by community sponsors. Five Points Fridays would not be possible without Live@Five Points Headline Sponsors MTCO, Washington Community Bank, Uftring Auto Group, Ameren, Trane, Create-A-Scene, and I Do Events. Additional sponsors include Nicole Miller Edward Jones Agency and Washington Dentistry.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,000-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For more information, call Five Points Washington at (309) 444-8222 or visit FivePointsWashington.org.
