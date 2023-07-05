GospelFest Ministries will be celebrating the 25th annual Summertime GospelFest on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. For 25 years, GospelFest Ministries has brought southern gospel music to central Illinois with not only the summer concert series, but also the Christmastime GospelFest and Music of Easter concerts, and the GospelFest Hour radio program.
To celebrate this milestone, the GospelFest Singers and Choir will be welcoming special guests Allison Speer, Ben Waites, Al Miller, and the Kramers. Allison and Ben both travel across the United States singing gospel music. Allison is a Gaither Homecoming artist and Ben Waites is a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent.” Al Miller, former music minister of Grace Presbyterian Church, is responsible for green-lighting Shawn’s idea to produce a community-wide gospel event back in 1999 at Grace Presbyterian. The Kramers, from Metamora, IL, also travel the country singing gospel music and are frequent guests at major gospel events, including the PraiseFest concerts in Branson, MO, and the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, TN.
This is a free event, underwritten by sponsors for GospelFest Ministries. No tickets are required. A free-will offering will be taken, which will go toward future ministry events and projects.
Grace Presbyterian Church is located at 8607 State Route 91 in Peoria. For more information, visit www.gospelfestministries.com.
