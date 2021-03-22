The Washington Chamber of Commerce welcomed Goldenfinch Boutique as a new member on March 16, 2021. Present at the welcome were (from left) Brian Garnant, Five Points Washington; Mindy Taylor, Jim Maloof Realty; Haylie Haynes, State Farm – Corey North; William Beck, Goldenfinch; Tim Beck, Goldenfinch; Charlotte Beck, Goldenfinch; Justin Roberts, MTCO digiMAX; Lisa Schwarz, Goldenfinch; Lily Beck, Goldenfinch; Michael Schulte, Five Points Washington; Lisa Striegel, Goldenfinch; Sydnie Lankston, Goldenfinch; Sheena Lott, Goldenfinch; Pam Crady, Goldenfinch; Corrie Easley, Goldenfinch; Lili Stevens, City of Washington; Sara Clark, Heartland Bank & Trust; Kris Hasten, Sentimental Journey; Jon Oliphant, City of Washington; Dennis Crady, Goldenfinch; Tina Glidewell, MTCO digiMAX. 