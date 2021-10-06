By order of the City of Washington and the Public Works Department:
Spring brush pick-up is scheduled to take place from Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22, 2021. Brush must be placed at the curb at 7 a.m. on October 18 to assure pick-up.
All brush (not to exceed four inches in diameter) must be placed between the curb/gutter and sidewalk or approximately three feet from the edge of the road. Please take consideration to place the cut ends toward the street. Branches, limbs and trees greater than four inches in diameter will not be picked up.
