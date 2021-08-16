CrafTEEN
Washington District Library will host CrafTEEN, a new monthly program for teens, on Tuesday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library. Participants will be making mini Zen Gardens for the month of August. Teens in grades six through 12 can register by stopping in or calling the library at 309-444-2241.
Zombie Night
Washington District Library will host Zombie Night for teens on Friday, September 3 at 4 p.m. at Washington Park. Bring your nerf guns and play humans vs. zombies in the park. For teens in grades six through 12. Participant must register and have signed permission slips to attend.
