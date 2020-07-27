Five Points Washington presents a pair of free outdoor jazz concerts on the south lawn of the facility, with the first event scheduled for August 7 featuring the Water Street Stompers.
The “Jazz @ Five Points” series is the latest offering from Five Points Washington as a part of its “Live @ Five Points” programming, featuring live performances at the facility, located at 360 N. Wilmor Road in Washington.
“We’re constantly looking for new ways to promote the performing arts,” said Mike Schulte, event venue manager for Five Points Washington. “There has been growing interest among members in the Washington community to bring live jazz performances to the area. Our venue provides an excellent location where community members can experience some of the area’s best talent.”
The first event takes place August 7 and features the Water Street Stompers. The group, comprised of Carl Bopp, Jason Shea, Jeremy Clark and professor of trumpet/director of jazz ensembles at Bradley University Todd Kelly, features New Orleans-style jazz with trumpet, piano, bass, drums and jazz vocals.
The Harry Tonchev Trio performs September 11 with Andy Crawford on bass, Joe Miller on percussion and Tonchev on guitar. In addition, saxophonist Dan Burke joins the group for this performance.
Schulte said the positive response to this summer’s free Five Points Fridays outdoor series of nine acoustic concerts was a significant contributing factor in deciding to offer the jazz events.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response for Five Points Fridays, both from our sponsors and the participants,” he said. “We’ve been able to utilize a part of our facility where we’ve never hosted concerts before, and that’s given us a framework for hosting outdoor events during these challenging times. Without a doubt, the success of Five Points Fridays has given us the framework to host this new jazz series.”
Both “Jazz @ Five Points” events are free and open to the public. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the concerts run from 6:30-8:00 p.m. A cash bar will be available from 6-8 p.m. Limited tables and seating will be available on a first come, first served basis, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. As long as there are no changes in state regulations, masks will not be required as long as social distancing can be maintained.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For additional details, visit FivePointsWashington.org or check the Live at Five Points Facebook page. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
