Elizabeth Brownell of Washington has been named to the dean’s list for Spring Semester 2021 at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, with a 4.0 GPA.
Brownell is majoring in Justice Studies with a minor in Psychology.
Elizabeth Brownell of Washington has been named to the dean’s list for Spring Semester 2021 at Arizona State University in Tempe, AZ, with a 4.0 GPA.
Brownell is majoring in Justice Studies with a minor in Psychology.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.