Faith Lutheran Church of Washington is hosting Mother’s Day on School Street on Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. to benefit its feeding ministries. In addition to the food donations, the feeding ministries purchase about $7,000 each year in additional food and health items for neighbors in need.
During the event, there will be crafters, vendors, baked goods and a plant sale. Enjoy breakfast and lunch served in the Tea Room or have it packed to go. Breakfast begins at 7 a.m. and offers a choice of biscuits and gravy, assorted quiches and pastries. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and includes potato soup (bacon or vegetarian), stuffed pepper soup, chicken salad sandwich, egg salad sandwich and salad bar. Enjoy dessert and home baked goodies.
The Widows Jar Food Pantry was created in 2018 and is an outdoor pantry providing food and everyday essentials to neighbors in need. It’s filled nearly every day and is available 24/7 to those who need help.
The Buddy Bag program serves the children at Faith Lutheran daycare who may struggle with food insecurities. Each Friday families in need are provided with two breakfast items, two lunch items and two snack items along with a note of encouragement all packed with love in a lunch bag for the weekend.
The Good Soil Garden was established in 2020. The community garden not only offers fresh produce to neighbors, but is also a focal point of Faith Lutherans’ campus. The garden offers an assortment of fresh vegetables to pick as well as benches to sit, visit, pray, meditate and commune with nature.
