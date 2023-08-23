Congratulations to Victoria Graf of Washington, Illinois, who has been named to Luther College’s dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.
