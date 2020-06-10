The Washington Historical Society and the Town & Country Gardeners of Washington are co-sponsoring “Along the Garden Path” Saturday, June 20, from 1-4 p.m. to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the first garden walk held in Washington in June of 1995. The walk began as a fundraiser for the Historical Society and is now co-sponsored by the two organizations. Five gardens are included on this year’s walk: Martin garden, 106 W. Holland; Watson garden, 120 W. Holland; Amdall garden, 901 Wellington; Byrd garden, 301 S. Cedar; and Ruppman garden, 212 S. Main, which also was featured on the first walk in 1995.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by check or exact amount through June 19 at LeFleur, Step Back in Time, and Kimpling’s. To purchase online via Paypal, go to www.washingtonilhs.com. Tickets will be $20 the day of the walk and must be purchased online or at the Historical Society. Attendees will be encouraged to practice social distancing.
