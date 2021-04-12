Hopewell Grange will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 474 Grange Road, Washington. Shoppers are invited to visit enjoy the offerings of local entrepreneurs, and to shop for Mother’s Day, your spring graduates or to find something new for yourself. If you enjoy a raffle, you will find a wide selection of items available with the purchase of a raffle ticket. A concession stand will be available for snacks and drinks. For more information or to reserve a table, email trishareed2002@yahoo.com.