Hopewell Grange will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 474 Grange Road, Washington. Shoppers are invited to visit enjoy the offerings of local entrepreneurs, and to shop for Mother’s Day, your spring graduates or to find something new for yourself. If you enjoy a raffle, you will find a wide selection of items available with the purchase of a raffle ticket. A concession stand will be available for snacks and drinks. For more information or to reserve a table, email trishareed2002@yahoo.com.
Latest News
- Illinois Department of Public Health updates vaccination plans, communicates with all partners while J&J COVID-19 vaccine on hold
- Illinois Department of Public Health pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
- ALPLM, Ford's Theatre to host virtual discussion on Lincoln’s assassination
- 2021 Steamboat Classic returns to the streets of Peoria June 19
- ALPLM to explore Illinois music history in new exhibit ‘State of Sound’
- Illinois Department of Labor urges Illinois drivers to be careful during hectic spring planting
- The Lincoln Laureates’ podcast with Captain James Lovell Jr. released on Apollo 13 mission anniversary date
- Illinois to receive $124 million from federal government to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Department of Labor urges Illinois drivers to be careful during hectic spring planting
- Panthers varsity football vs. Morton
- WCHD to hold COVID-19 antigen testing April 12
- PLaCE announces Village of Morton Garage Sale date, sign up
- Metamora Village-wide Garage Sale set for first weekend of June
- Panthers varsity football
- Beautification flower sale to be held May 1
- WCHD to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic April 7 in Goodfield
- City of Washington announces fire hydrant flushing start date
- 2021 Steamboat Classic returns to the streets of Peoria June 19
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.