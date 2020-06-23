Ithaca College student Luke DeVore, of Washington, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. Luke DeVore is a Music Education.
About Ithaca College
Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 6,200 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of business, communications, humanities and sciences, health sciences and human performance, and music.
Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.
