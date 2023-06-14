American Legion Scholastic Award – Felicity Schryer
American Legion Citizenship – Sophia Mattingly
American Legion Outstanding Female Athlete – Jenna Aeschliman
American Legion Outstanding Male Athlete – Jace Lott
Alma Caldwell Award – Emma Puntoni
Louise Harte Award – Ethan Sakata
Earl Hietter Math Award – Felicity Schryer
Rob DeWitt Award – Brooklynn Girdler
Marjorie DuBois Award – Nina Urbanc and Lucas LaBerdia
Nick Rogers Live and Love Life Award – Zack Kneer
Illinois Principals Association Award – Sophia Mattingly and Brolan Springman
Spelling Bee – Reese Stalter
Diane Orr Heart and Soul Award – Lily Pokarney
Outstanding Instrumentalist – Felicity Schryer
Most Improved Instrumentalist – Chase Rushing
Outstanding Color Guard – Victoria Sigler
Outstanding Vocalist – Kelbie Moss
Most Improved Vocalist – Mason Gilmore
IMEA Band – Felicity Schryer,
IMEA Choir – Ella Felix, Mason Gilmore, Isley Oxborrow, Lily Pokarney, Victoria Sigler, Sophia Walker
