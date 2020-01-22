The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 2,566 students named to the fall 2019 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
The Dean's list eligibility criteria can be found online at https://www.uwec.edu/news/news/fall-2019-deans-list2-3965/.
Students from this area who were named to the Dean's List include: Erin Hillegonds, Education & Human Sciences of Washington, IL.
