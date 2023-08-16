Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the spring honors list for the 2022-23 academic year. Named to the honors list was psychology major Luke Goldammer of Washington, Illinois. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
Luke Goldammer named to Concordia University Wisconsin spring honors list
