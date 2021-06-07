The Washington Park District has teamed up with Kara Kamienski Photography for this photography offering! This three-hour class held Thursday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. will introduce you to the ins and outs of your DSLR camera and lens choices. You’ll learn what your camera is capable of and how to control your lighting, speed and overall look of your photo! This hands-on class teaches you about your camera and how to take pictures like a pro.
Registration fee is $99/$109 R/NR and this class is available for ages 10 and older. Registration can be done online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com or stop by the Park District office at 105 S. Spruce Street.
For any questions contact the office at 309-444-9413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.