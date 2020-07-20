The Washington Park District has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Washington Fine Arts Festival due to health and safety considerations. Safety during the event, the artists in attendance, patrons and volunteers was of greatest concern. After reviewing possible modifications, discussions with local officials, an evaluation of expected artist attendance, as well as possible event changes the park district determined this was the best option and hopes that festival enthusiasts will understand this difficult decision. The park district looks forward to future events that can be safely provided for Washington and the surrounding communities.
For questions, please contact the Washington Park District at 309-444-9413.
