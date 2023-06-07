Washington Presbyterian Church invites the community to an outdoor service on June 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wenger Shelter in Washington, located at 700 Stratford Drive. Bring your lawn chairs and eating utensils to join a potluck after the service. No fees or registration is required.
