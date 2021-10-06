Washington American Legion Post 100, located at 211 Legion Rd, invites the public to attend a no-cost, fun-filled Community Appreciation Day in Washington on Saturday, October 23, complete with food, music, bouncy houses and fun for the whole family!
During the Coronavirus pandemic, businesses across the nation were left to wonder if they’d have to close their doors; Washington American Legion was no different. The Legion was able to survive thanks to the continued support of people here in Washington, and now it wants to give back.
The fun will take place from noon to 7 p.m. in the parking lot and include music, hamburgers and hotdogs, popcorn, cotton candy, bounce houses for the kids, and a cornhole tournament.
The event will also serve as a celebration of local military, first responders and law enforcement.
Food trucks will be on site if you wish to purchase other items than what is offered by the Legion.
There will also be an information table on joining the American Legion and or its family counterparts, Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliary, and Legion Riders.
To further help with Community Appreciation Day, anyone that signs up as a new or expired member and pays that year’s dues will get one year’s dues paid free.
If you are a Veteran and used a VA home loan, GI Bill benefits, or any VA hospital or clinic, you need to join the Legion as they are responsible for getting the legislation passed to make these things happen.
In a significant legislative victory for The American Legion, President Trump signed a bill on July 30 that declares the United States has been in a state of war since December 7, 1941. The American Legion sought the declaration to honor servicemembers who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war.
The LEGION Act (Let Everyone Get Involved In Opportunities for National Service Act) also opens the door for approximately six million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible. Now that the legislation has been signed, The American Legion’s eligibility criteria immediately change from seven war eras to two: April 6, 1917 to November 11, 1918, and December 7, 1941 to a time later determined by the federal government. No other restrictions to American Legion membership are changed.
