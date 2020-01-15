Genealogy Meetup
Washington District Library will host a genealogy meetup Friday, January 17, at 2:30 p.m. in the Main Library. Share your recent genealogical finds with others! Get help using Ancestry Library Edition and other library resources to explore your family's history. Light refreshments provided.
Teen Interactive Movie
Washington District Library will host Teen Interactive Movie, Friday, January 17, at 5 p.m. in the Main Library. Act, sing, laugh and shout along with the first film in a magical wizarding series. Props and snacks provided.
Mindfulness and Weight Loss
Washington District Library will host a seminar on mindfulness and weight loss Saturday, January 18, at 2 p.m. in the Main Library. Are you struggling with your weight management and eating habits? Wisnu Meier of Inward Journey Counseling will lead this workshop on bringing mindfulness to your eating to help you lead a healthier lifestyle.
Morning Movie
Washington District Library will host a morning movie Monday, January 20, at 10 a.m. in the Sunnyland Branch Library. They will be showing a 2019 PG rated film starring Milo Ventimiglia about a race car driver and his dog who wants to be reincarnated into a human. Popcorn will be provided.
Cut the Cord: Breaking Away from Cable TV
Washington District Library will host “Cut the Cord: Breaking Away from Cable TV” Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. in the Main Library. Want to break up with your cable provider but still be able to catch your favorite TV shows? Learn all about the various streaming devices and services available to you.
