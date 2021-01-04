The Washington Community High School Counseling Department will be posting course selection information for current and incoming students on the WCHS high school website atwww.wacohi.net > For Students Tab > Counseling Page. Course registration will be available online beginning January 19. The website will include an online registration video for how to select courses in Skyward along with other information to help with course selection.
Parents and students will be able to view and revise course requests online from January 19 through February 1. The Program of Studies, which includes information about graduation requirements, course descriptions, etc. can be found on the website at www.wacohi.net > For Students tab > Counseling Page > Program of Studies.
The online registration process and fees for the 2021-2022 school year will be completed prior to school starting in August.
