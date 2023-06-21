Just about 1,300 students were honored on the Lewis University dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. Among those students is Devon Vanderheydt of Washington, who is studying Marketing at Lewis University College of Business.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
Visit lewisu.edu for further information.
