After a four-week renovation project, Washington District Library’s Sunnyland Branch, located at 16 Washington Plaza, will reopen on July 10 at 9 a.m. Please visit the library’s website, washingtondl.org, for more information.
WDL will host an open house at the Sunnyland Branch on July 18 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop by the Sunnyland Branch to view the renovations. Guided tours will be available, and all visitors will be entered to win Washington Chamber of Commerce gift certificates.
The Sunnyland Branch has received new flooring and paint throughout, new lounge and study furniture, and new public computer desks. The library layout has also been reconfigured to better suit the community’s needs.
Questions about the project and open house can be directed to WDL Director Lexie Walsh at lwalsh@washingtondl.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.