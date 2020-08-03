Elizabeth Foster of Washington was among 225 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies held Saturday, July 18. Jeff and Karen Barker, Northwestern College theatre professors who retired in May after 32 years on the faculty, gave the commencement address.
Foster graduated with a major in athletic training from Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Edward Foster and Sally Foster of Washington.
Northwestern College is a Christian college of more than 1,400 students in Orange City, Iowa. Rated a top-10 Midwestern college by U.S. News & World Report magazine, Northwestern provides an education committed to standout academics and a Christ-centered worldview.
