Washington Specialty Shops will be hosting their annual Autumn Fest on Saturday, September 25 from 4:30-8:00 p.m. at the Square in Washington. Enjoy an early fall evening of local shopping, music and entertainment for the whole family.
Gym Corner will be on hand to perform from 4:30 – 5:15 p.m., and free horse-drawn trolley rides will be offered from 5:30-8:00 p.m., sponsored by Ipava State Bank. The River Valley Big Band will perform from 6-8 p.m. There will be face painting by the Washington Historical Society.
New this year is a bike parade for kids ages 12 and under. Decorate your bike, scooter or stroller and join the parade; approximately one-quarter mile route. Line up begins at 5:30 p.m. in front of Lucky Charlie, with a 6 p.m. parade start time.
Shops on the square will be open late for your shopping convenience. Bring the whole family and come on out for an evening of food, fun and entertainment.
For questions contact Kris at 309-444-7355.
