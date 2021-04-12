As part of a routine maintenance, the City of Washington Public Works Department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, April 19, 2021, weather permitting, and continue until all hydrants have been flushed; normally taking close to three weeks to complete. Fire hydrant flushing typically starts at those hydrants closest to the water towers and progressively moves away from the towers. Flushing of hydrants may produce discoloration of water. To eliminate the discoloration, simply open your faucets and allow them to run until water is clear. There is no need to boil water for consumption.
Please be sure to check for discolored water before using your washing machine. If the water is discolored, or sediment is noticeable, run an empty cycle through the washer before laundering clothing.
