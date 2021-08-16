The Washington Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Park District, along with all Good Neighbor Day sponsors are excited to announce the Family Movie Night to be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending after the movie is over around 9:30 p.m. This year’s Family Movie Night is part of the Good Neighbor Days – Summer Long Festival that is providing many of the Annual Good Neighbor Days events during different community events being offered throughout the summer. This year’s Family Movie Night will be connected to the Washington Park District’s Art Festival that is scheduled from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., a great way to see local artists display their talents and then stay for an evening of family fun.
Family-friendly, free activities include Barnyard Discovery petting zoo, bounce houses, putt-putt golf, arm/leg painting, balloon artist, and children’s events provided by Connect Kids, all from 5-7:30 p.m., as well as the movie, “The Croods – A New Age” beginning at dusk. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by The Villas of Hollybrook. Deep Fried Delights will also be on hand to purchase concessions with a festival feel throughout the evening.
Bring your family, lawn chairs, blankets and come enjoy the evening at the Washington Park – Rotary Pavilion located at 900 Lincoln St.
Good Neighbor Days 2021 – Summer Long is happy to share these events with event sponsors CEFCU, Uftring Chevrolet Washington, Heartland Bank & Trust, MTCO digiMAX, Oasis VR, Michael’s Italian Feast, Washington Community Bank, Washington State Bank, Washington Chiropractic & Massage, Washington Park District, Five Points Washington, and City of Washington as Platinum Sponsors; Illinois Eye Center and Tres Rojas as Gold Sponsors; and Ogborn Plumbing, Moon Family Dental, and Villas of Hollybrook as Silver Sponsors. These events would not be possible without their generous support.
