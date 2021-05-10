The P.E.O. Chapter HG in Washington is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win your choice of two beautiful clocks handcrafted and signed by local clock smith and Washington resident, John Schultz, and valued at $270 each.
Both battery-operated clocks feature quartz pendulum movement and unique Motawi tile inserts. Clock A (10” x 15”) is made from quarter-sawn oak in Craftsmen style, and Clock B (11” x 16”) is solid cherry with walnut inserts, made in the Greene & Greene style.
Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10 and may be purchased through June 9by contacting Susan Brunner at 309-645-6437. The drawing will be held June 14 and entrants need not be present to win.
Proceeds from this raffle support grants, scholarships and loans to assist the advancement and education of women working to achieve their highest aspirations.
