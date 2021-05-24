As the doors close at Washington Community High School for the beginning of summer vacation, students in the Panther theater department are hoping folks will stop by to see their play about the “crazy adventures” of a family taking a “merrily hilarious” road trip.
What could be better entertainment to launch summer and stir anticipation for your own planned vacation?
The WCHS actors present “Leaving Iowa,” a comedy by Spike Manton and Tim Clue, on June 3-5 at 7 p.m. in the Connect Church, 1750 Washington Road in Washington.
In years past, the Browning family – a father, mother and two children – regularly took elaborately planned vacations together. The earnest and enthusiastic father was the designer of each travel adventure. He would carefully create vacation blueprints to lead the family to fun and memorable times.
Unfortunately, the father’s idea of “fun times” always seemed to be vastly different from the ideas held by the children. The contrast between the father’s ideas and the children’s perception of “fun times” created both touching and hilarious situations along the roadways of travel.
Flash forward many years. One of the children, Don Browning is now a middle-aged writer who has returned to his hometown for a visit. In a nostalgic mood, he recalls with a smile his childhood vacations with his family. He is inspired finally to take time to find his father’s ashes and take him back to his childhood home in Iowa in one last father-son road trip.
When he finds out that his grandparents’ house is now a grocery store, he begins a quest to find his father a perfect final resting place.
Driving across Iowa, Don reminisces about the days of his childhood and of his long-ago family vacations. His eyes behold a new perspective and his senses arouse a new appreciation.
Don remembers that as a child he found these trips to be pure torture. But now as an adult, he realizes how meaningful they really were. He has gained a more insightful attitude via his life experiences of the value the road trips had for his life. According to Dramatic Publishing, “Leaving Iowa is a postcard to anyone who has ever found himself… driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of his or her youth.”
Sophomore Kit Leman plays the mom, and says she can draw from her experience with her grandmas and mom to more accurately portray a maternal figure.
The play is geared towards all ages, according to director and English teacher Lisa Stout.
Sophomore Evan Alois, who plays Don, said “throughout the show the humor comes from how relatable it is. The parents will be on the side of the sister or brother at some points, and the other sibling will be against the parents.”
“It is a family friendly show, and it is one we can all relate to. Who hasn’t gone on a crazy road trip with their family?” Stout said.
The cast of 10 actors and actresses have balanced rehearsal schedules with other commitments, a challenge they don’t usually run into because the play is traditionally performed in March.
“The play date had to move for many reasons. Because of all of the scheduling changes of activities and athletics, it had been very challenging to plan a rehearsal schedule, play dates, etc.,” Stout said.
Several actors were also involved in sports and other activities.
“At the end of the year we have so many more activities going on, we have so many more sports,” sophomore Kit Leman said.
She added that one of her favorite parts of the show is the fact that she gets to “hang out with people I haven’t seen in a long time.”
Sophomore Evan Alois agrees.
“The cast has made it so much fun to do the show with,” Alois said. “I know all of them very well. Some of them are seniors, so I probably won’t see some of them after this, so it is sort of a goodbye as well.”
Leman said one of the challenges is playing off of facial emotions when the actors are wearing masks.
“In the first scene, the dad is trying to stay awake, and then we all wake up because he is going to hit a truck, so because I can’t play off of facial cues in his pantomime, I have to wait and rely on everything else going on for my cue,” Leman said.
She added that the physical distancing has been a challenge for the actors.
“We have a lot of physical acting in this play, so the kids will hit each other in the back seat, and the parents have to turn around and get involved. The chairs are four feet apart, so when the sister leans over to hit the brother, she really has to lean over to hit him,” Leman said.
The play will be held at Connect Church, 1750 Washington Road in Washington, due to scheduling conflicts with Five Points.
Seating for this play will be general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Patrons can also purchase beverages at the Connect Center’s coffee bar.
“This is a fantastic play,” Stout said. “The venue is different, but it is really a perfect space for this show. I think audiences will really fall in love with the Browning family and all the wacky characters in this play.”
