Brett Brown has assumed the position of Washington Fire Department Chief on September 1, 2020. He will be replacing Fire Chief Roger Traver, who retired in June of this year.
Chief Brown comes to Washington Fire Department from the position of Deputy Chief at the East Peoria Fire Dept. He retired from this position after serving in East Peoria for 25 years.
He started his Fire Department career in 1984 at the Washington Fire Department, where he served for 10 years as a FireFighter/EMT. In 1988, he became a OSF Healthcare Registered Nurse where he served in the ICU and Emergency Departments for seven years. His Registered Nurse training also was utilized at Caterpillar Medical Clinics.
Chief Brown holds degrees in Applied Science, Nursing and Applied Science, Fire Science. He also is certified under the Office of the State Fire Marshal with 19 different firefighter and Technician Certificants. Chief Brown is a fully qualified Emergency Medical Technician (Paramedic) and as an Emergency Medical System Instructor.
Washington Fire Department welcomes Chief Brown, his wife Patricia and their children Brandon and Bryon as they become part of the Washington Fire Department Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.