WCHS theatre department returns to Five Points with performance of ‘Anastasia’

A cast of 50 Washington Community High School actors and actresses will take audience members on a journey from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France in the brand-new musical Anastasia.
The student production, based on the 1997 film, premiered on Broadway in April 2017.
“We are one of the first groups in Illinois to have this opportunity to perform Anastasia,” Lisa Stout, English teacher and play director, said. “Anastasia is a very new Broadway show, and the company that owns the licensing rights decided to give high schools the opportunity to perform it first. We were lucky enough to be chosen.”
Stout said the audience can expect a familiar story.
This musical, based on the 1990s animated feature film as well as a classic stage play, takes place after the fall of the Russian Monarchy in 1917. Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and their five children were executed, marking the end not only of the revolution but also of a government ruled by Tsars.
“In our musical,” Stout said, “a young woman named Anya is trying to remember her past. She is befriended by a couple of con men who are struck by how much she resembles the lost Grand Duchess, daughter of the Tsar.
“Since the deaths of the Romanov family, there have been rumors that one of the daughters escaped. These two con men decide to take advantage of Anya for their own purposes and profit and convince the world that Anya is Anastasia. This trio travels from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris, France, where they are pursued by Bolshevik soldiers. It is Anya’s hope to find out who she truly is and if she has any family remaining.”
“Be ready for your emotions to be jostled around,” junior Evan Alois, who plays Demetri, an orphan and petty thief, said. “It is sad at some points and funny at others.”
Stout said the original plan was to perform Anastasialast fall.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic forced us to change our plans,” Stout said.
The cast returns to Five Points after a two-year hiatus due to the worldwide pandemic. The 2020 fall musical was held virtually, and the 2021 spring play was held at Connect Church in Washington.
“I am so excited that our students will finally be able to perform in an actual musical again with an in-person audience,” Stout said.
Stout explained the show is demanding, and rehearsals have been taking place since late-August.
“I don’t want to give too much away, but we decided to use projections to allow us to have more settings and elevated tech,” Stout said. “We will also have set pieces that will be integrated along with the projections. We’re excited about it, and we hope it’s a nice surprise for our audience.”
Stout said she is a big fan of history.
“I love seeing this story brought to life,” Stout said. “To be fair, this is definitely creative nonfiction, but still, it is so neat to see these historical characters brought to life.
“It is a beautiful, tragic story, and our students have worked tremendously hard throughout the rehearsal process. The music is also wonderful. I think, though, my favorite part has been being able to work with this full group of students after the pandemic limitations of the last year and a half.”
Community members may catch AnastasiaNovember 18, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. in the Five Points Auditorium. General admission tickets may be purchased online at http://wacohi.booktix.com. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, all audience members will have to be masked and remain distanced.
“We really hope people are able to come see this amazing show,” Stout said. “Our kids have worked so hard, and it is going to be a beautiful production.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.