A new program designed to help individuals train while offering the benefits of water activity is coming to Five Points Washington.
Five Points Washington announces a new aquatic training program designed to benefit individuals in or finishing therapy/rehabilitation as well as anyone desiring private fitness instruction.
Aquatic training uses the physical properties of water in a training program individually created for individuals for overall fitness as well as to work on particular muscle groups or to address certain conditions.
“Our aquatic training is a great new option for anyone and for any fitness level,” said Brad Weaver, aquatics manager for Five Points Washington. “We can accommodate those transitioning from therapy to class members who want a personalized workout.”
Training in an aquatic environment uses the buoyancy properties of the water to help support the weight of the individual, which puts less stress on the joints. In addition, the buoyancy of the water combined with its warmth can be helpful for numerous medical conditions such as arthritis or for individuals with healing fractures.
In addition, the natural viscosity of the water provides resistance, which can be incorporated and utilized in an exercise program. This can assist individuals in strengthening muscle groups without the need for
“Aquatic training is beneficial to those with any medical conditions that effect the joints due to physics of exercising in the water,” said Mason Kleiber, aquatics coordinator at Five Points. “Another benefit of aquatic training is that it is one-on-one with your instructor, which means you will be getting a full thirty minutes of private training. Aquatic training is great for anyone who is looking for one-on-one therapy with a certified instructor.”
All individuals beginning aquatic training at Five Points Washington will start by submitting a request form to be paired with an aquatic trainer. Following an initial assessment, individuals will meet with their aquatic trainer for 30-minute, one-on-one sessions designed to work toward the desired outcome for the training.
Costs for the program are $30 per single 30-minute session for Five Points Washington members or $45 per session for non-members. Four-session and eight-session packages are available for discounted rates. Request forms for aquatic training are available at the Five Points Washington front desk during normal business hours or online at fivepointswashington.org/aquatictraining.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to the aquatics center, the facility houses a fitness center/gym, 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms and an outdoor event space.
More information is available by contacting Aquatics Coordinator Mason Kleiber at (309) 444-8222 or masonk@fivepointswashington.org.
