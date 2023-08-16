The Washington Park District has announced that the 2023 Washington Arts Festival will be held the weekend of August 19-20, 2023, at Washington Park, located at 815 Lincoln St. in Washington, Illinois, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Juried exhibitors have already registered and are looking forward to showing the community their uniquely creative and original designs. There will also be children’s activities, live music and food, along with wine and craft beer tasting.
The entire community is invited to attend one or both days, enjoy the festivities and see what unique, handmade pieces the artists have created. Industry Brewing and Tres Rojas Winery will be onsite for guests to sample their beer and wine, and the Lion’s Club of Washington will have food and drinks for purchase.
Please visit www.washingtonparkdistrict.com/news-events/washington-arts-festival for more information.
