The Washington Park District has announced the following concert series planned for the month of June and July. All Sunday concerts will take place at the Rotary Shelter located in Washington Park, 820 Lincoln Street, from 6-8 p.m. Concerts are free to attend and include ice cream sponsored by the Washington Park District.
- June 13th – Turas (Irish Trad) – sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory
- June 27th – Banjovi, Hawkins & Anne – sponsored by The Loft Rehabilitation & Nursing
- July 11th – River Valley Big Band – sponsored by Rock Valley Physical Therapy
- July 25th – The Original Skazz Band – sponsored by Mason-White Funeral Homes
For more information, call the office at 309-444-9413 or check out the website at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com .
