History is full of classic rivalries. Cubs vs. Cardinals. Coke vs. Pepsi. IBM vs. Apple. Now, another competition is heating up and the public can influence the outcome as Five Points Washington hosts an Aquatics vs. Fitness School Supply Drive.
The public and local businesses are encouraged to support this friendly departmental competition by donating school supplies. Donations will be accepted through July 31. All donations will be distributed to elementary schools in Washington and Sunnyland in August.
Items can be placed in a collection bin for the Aquatics Department or the Fitness Department located in the lobby of Five Points Washington, located at 360 N. Wilmor Road in Washington.
In conjunction with the school supply drive, Five Points Washington is also offering a discount on the purchase of new annual memberships. Donors who sign up for an annual membership at Five Points Washington when donating a school supply will pay only $20 for the first month’s membership.
This Fitness vs. Aquatics school supply drive is part of the #FivePointsCares initiative. The Five Points Washington staff partners with local organizations and supports causes by donating needed items, volunteering time and providing programs and services that enrich the community and benefit all ages. More information is available at FivePointsWashington.org.
Five Points Washington opened in 2007 and is a self-sustaining, not-for-profit complex that uses fitness center user fees, rental revenue, and event admission sales to finance day-to-day operations. In addition to its new outdoor event space, the facility houses a 1,020-seat performing arts center, event/banquet/meeting rooms, a fitness center/gym and an aquatics center.
For more information, including a list of donation eligible supplies, visit FivePointsWashington.org or call Brad Weaver at (309) 444-8222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.