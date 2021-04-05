Washington Park District presents the 2021 Washington Good Neighbor Days 5K Run and 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, June 5 at 7:30 a.m. This event will feature chip-timed 5K and 1 Mile races and are presented by the Uftring Chevrolet-Washington.
The race will begin in front of Five Points Washington at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee for the 5K is $28 through April 25, and then $32 up until race day. Race day registration is $36. Registration includes an event performance running shirt to every registered runner. Packets will be available for pick up on Friday, June 4 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 from 6-7 a.m. at Five Points Washington. Check in and late registration is available at Five Points Washington from 6-7 a.m. on race day.
The 1 Mile Fun Run is an event for the entire family or for those individuals not wanting to compete in the 5K race. The route will follow the same path as the 5K event, but just before Dallas Road, Fun Run participants will turn into the access road and complete an out-and-back course around Central School. They will get an official time and use the same finish line as the 5K participants. Each participant will receive a t-shirt. This event will also start at 7:30 a.m. The entry fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk is $15 through April 25, and $20 up until race day. Race day registration is $25. Register online for either race by visiting https://raceroster.com/events/2021/46280/good-neighbor-days.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Washington Park District Foundation. For any questions, please contact Matt Suellentrop at the Washington Park District at matts@washingtonparkdistrict.com or 309-444-9413.
