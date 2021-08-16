The Ohio Dominican men's golf team set a program record with 10 Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-American Scholar honorees list.
Ohio Dominican led all of NCAA Division II with 10 honorees for the 2020-21 season. The Panthers also received the GCAA Team Academic Award on July 23. Overall, 28 student-athletes from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference were honored by the GCAA.
Senior Blake Saffell (Somerset, Ohio) became the program's first three-time honoree to headline a list of four multi-year winners for Ohio Dominican. Senior Alex Heban (Toledo, Ohio), along with juniors Ben Herman (Germantown, Ohio) and Robert Holden (Hertfordshire, England) were all recognized for the second time in their collegiate careers in 2020-21.
First time All-American Scholars for ODU include senior Jonathon Dill (Sedalia, Ohio), juniors Andrew Berger (Pataskala, Ohio), Dalton Crowley (Nashport, Ohio) and Brandon Wehrle (Findlay, Ohio), as well as well sophomores Brett Coughlin (Washington, Ill.) and McKenzie Cushman (Mechanicsburg, Ohio).
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual mist be a sophomore or higher academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, II and NAIA, or receiving their Associate's Degree in their final year of athletic eligibility at the NJCAA level. An individual must have a minimum of a 3.20 grade-point average and participated in at least 40 percent of his team's competitive rounds and have a stroke-average under 78.0 for NCAA Division II.
